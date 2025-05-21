£22k raised for Shropshire charities as CEOs sleep out at Croud Meadow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dozens of business leaders, C-suite execs and directors including Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing at top legal firm Aaron & Partners , came together to raise thousands to fight homelessness at The Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, on Thursday night.

The event has raised over £22,000 in total for three vital local charities – The Shrewsbury Ark, Shrewsbury Food Hub, and the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation. That was alongside shining a light on the growing issue of homelessness and the part local businesses can play in addressing it.

Aaron & Partners’ Helen Johnson, who herself raised hundreds of pounds, said: “Spending just one night exposed to the elements gives a powerful glimpse into the daily reality faced by too many in our communities, both in Shropshire and further afield.

“We’re not only raising funds for incredible local charities, but we’re also deepening our understanding of the issues surrounding homelessness – and recognising the responsibility we have, as business leaders, to drive meaningful change.

“It's a small act that we hope leads to a much bigger impact.”

The Shrewsbury Ark provides support to individuals experiencing homelessness, while Shrewsbury Food Hub works to reduce food waste and distributing surplus food to charities across the town. Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation is the football club’s official charity, and focusses on education, inclusion, employability and wellbeing programs.

Helen Johnson added: “These charities do vital work, often behind the scenes, supporting the most vulnerable people in our community. They’re not just providing essentials like food and shelter – they’re helping to restore dignity, build confidence, and offer real hope for the future.

“It’s vital we continue to support them however we can.”