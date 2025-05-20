Toolbox talks: Award-winning homebuilder prioritising wellbeing with dedicated site discussions this Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Site managers for Lioncourt Homes, which is delivering brand-new properties in Shropshire, have delivered dedicated ‘Toolbox Talks’ across all of its Midlands and South West developments this week, to encourage open conversations around mental health.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), provisional numbers report 355 people working in skilled construction and building trades died by suicide in 2024, with this statistic highlighting the vital importance of continued support for workers in the sector.

The aim of these talks is to demonstrate to site staff and subcontractors that the workplace is a safe space to speak up, reflect, and seek support, whether through Lioncourt’s trained Mental Health First Aiders, or signposted to external resources such as Mind, the Mental Health Foundation, Lighthouse – The Construction Charity and Samaritans.

In a sector where mental health challenges are an ongoing concern and where stigma has hindered honest dialogue, the ‘Toolbox Talks’ covered important topics such as understanding the complexity of mental health and fostering a supportive site culture, as well as identifying sources of help and recognising symptoms of low mental wellbeing.

Rob Brown, Health, Safety and Environment Manager at Lioncourt Homes, said: “Sadly, construction remains an industry with an inconceivable number of workers dying by suicide every year.

“Mental Health Awareness Week provides an important platform to raise these conversations, and we’re passionate in our belief that the workplace should be a safe haven for open discussions, all year round.

“The toolbox talks as well as our continued training of Mental Health First Aiders are helping to break down barriers on site and ensure every member of our team knows what support is available and that nobody has to suffer in silence.”