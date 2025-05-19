Yucky attractions at Ironbridge Valley of Invention

Visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town during May half term will explore the yucky reality of Victorian work and life. In Yucky Jobs they will find out about some of the horrible jobs that Victorian men, women and even children had to do. Kids can take part in a trail, have a go at brickmaking or take part in the Chamber Pot Race if they dare!

At Enginuity, kids will be able to enjoy some sticky, slimy fun. At Slime School they will be given different ingredients to mix and make as many different slimes as they can. They will need to be careful – some ingredients will make some truly disgusting slimes!

Staff at Blists Hill Victorian Town get ready for Yucky Jobs this May half term

At Coalport China Museum children will be challenged with making the ugliest mug – the uglier the better! They will be given air dry clay and invited to make funny portraits of their siblings, a celebrity or an imaginary friend on a unique container that they can take home, ready to be painted a few days later.

