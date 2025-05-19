Animal magic as Telford nursery brings childhood dream jobs to life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Providing the chance to put the important skills young children learn at nursery into action, including listening, teamwork, and problem-solving, the early years education provider has partnered with local businesses to give children the chance to try their hand at their dream job for the day – whether becoming a fireman, caring for animals, or even being a princess!

One of the work experience sessions saw two little ones have the chance to discover what it takes to take care of animals at Hoo Zoo in Telford – a small family-run zoo which aims to increase empathy towards animals, with 25 acres set aside for the conservation of native species.

Oscar (age 4) and Hattie (age 2) spent the day shadowing an experienced animal specialist Melanie, which saw them feed the lemurs, check and play with the meerkats and help to care for a variety of small animals which have been rescued, including a hedgehog, a snake and a lizard.

Joe Peach, parent to Oscar, said: Oscar has always been interested in animals and today has been brilliant for him to get a sense of what caring for animals entails as a potential career so early on. Sending Oscar to nursery was super important to myself and my partner, since he joined last year it’s made such an impact on his confidence, self-awareness and how he looks out for those around him – it’s been great to see.”

It comes as research commissioned by Your Co-op Little Pioneers revealed that the qualities most valued by business leaders are those which are learned during the formative first five years of life at early education.

The top skills identified were trustworthiness (30%), adaptability (28%) and teamwork (28%). Meanwhile, those sought after in managers also included strong communication (65%), being a natural leader (32%) and problem solving (21%).

The study found that almost a third (31%) of business owners in the West Midlands have, at some point, have worked their childhood dream job – and 7% remain in the role today, with doctors, engineers, scientists and artists proving the most popular professions.

Meanwhile, becoming a footballer (23%), scientist (21%), astronaut (21%) or zookeeper (19%) also proved to be popular, closely followed by a musician (18%).

Bethany Patrick, Acting Chief Operating Officer, at Your Co-op Little Pioneers said: "It’s been brilliant to launch our new work experience sessions. Not only have they been great fun for our children, but it’s also given them a chance to put their skills into action and learn some new ones along the way.

“The first five years of a child’s life are crucial, with the brain developing faster during this period than at any other time. We strongly believe in the difference early years education can make in pioneering great futures for our children. Early years education is so much more than just childcare, and the research has shown just how important the skills developed during those formative years, including empathy, communication and teamwork, are to ensuring our children get the strongest start in life.

“It’s been great fun to be able to provide playful and educational opportunities to help bring Oscar and Hattie’s imaginations to life whilst inspiring them to achieve their dreams as they grow.”

Will Dorrell, Partner at Hoo Zoo said: “It was an absolute joy to welcome the little ones for their first playful taste of work experience. All of the children were so engaged in the activities throughout the day and threw themselves into the role with real enthusiasm – it was a pleasure to see their excitement and curiosity shine throughout the day!”

The new work experience sessions is the latest initiative from Your Co-op Little Pioneers to drive its ‘Pioneering Great Futures’ commitment – focused on inspiring and nurturing the next generation to reach their full potential.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers is part of The Midcounties Co-operative and operates 45 nurseries across the UK.

To find your nearest Your Co-op Little Pioneers nursery, please visit: https://www.littlepioneers.coop/