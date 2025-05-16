Village community day draws the crowds

Hosted by the club’s management team, Kelly and Andy Edge, the free-to-enter event featured a range of sporting activities including a display by Whitchurch-based Cuzzocrea Boxing, a girls versus boys multi-sports challenge, demonstrations by Prees Fire Brigade, a barbecue and entertainment provided by Shropshire musicians, vocalist Aaron Evans and The Locals UK band.

One of the highlights of the day proved to be the chance for children to pitch their shooting skills against rising Shropshire goalkeeping star, Fred Heath, from Manchester United’s Under 18s squad.

Linda Grocott presents a shield to the winners of the multi-sports challenge

Speaking about the success of the day, Kelly Edge said, “We were overwhelmed by the number of people who joined us for the event. We set-out to create a day that would encapsulate the community spirit that is so prevalent in our village and we couldn’t have been happier with what we achieved.

Manchester Utd goalkeeper, Fred Heath, is put to the test

“The support we received from other local organisations and our team of volunteers was exceptional and we really couldn’t have staged the day without them. On the back of this year’s success, we are planning to establish the community day as an annual event.

“We really want to ensure that the club is at the centre of our local community and for everyone, of all ages. While the club has a long and successful association with sport, it has an equally important function as a welcoming and friendly hub for local people to just drop-in and have a drink and a chat.”

Prees Sports & Social Club Community Day

The event was sponsored by The Grocott Family Foundation, long-term supporters of the club, who presented a shield to the winning team of the multi-sports challenge. Linda Grocott of the Foundation and also a Vice-President of the club commented, “We are so lucky to have this great facility in our village and the vast amount of space to accommodate so many activities.

“Congratulations to Kelly and Andy for arranging such a special day for everyone, I’m sure it will become a firm fixture in the club’s annual calendar of events. Best of all, it was great to see so many people, and especially children, outside, getting involved in lots of different activities and having so much fun.”

In the last year, the club has attracted 500 new members. Anyone interested in joining the club should call in and speak to Kelly or Andy, or call the club on 01948 841352.