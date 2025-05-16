Shrewsbury studio launches a Creative Wellbeing Programme in partnership with the region’s primary cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rooted in the belief that creativity has the power to unite and uplift, this programme offers a series of artist-led workshops that provide a safe, welcoming environment to explore self-expression, learn new skills, and foster meaningful connections. While these are not clinical art therapy sessions, they are part of the growing field of therapeutic arts, helping reduce isolation and support mental wellbeing through non-medical means.

Led by experienced artists, makers, and facilitators from Swan Hill Studio’s vibrant creative network, The Circle, the programme features a wide range of sessions, from painting and pottery to jewellery making, calligraphy, and writing for wellbeing. Every workshop is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and empowering. No prior experience is needed.

The first three workshops are:

Beaded Jewellery with Easthope Studio – Thursday 22nd May 2025

Botanical Watercolours – Wednesday 12th June 2025

Modern Calligraphy – Friday 4th July 2025

All sessions are free to attend, with materials, refreshments, and a warm welcome included. We are encouraging those interested in being the first to hear about future workshops to sign up to this newsletter - https://www.swanhillstudios.com/creativenewsletter

“This has been made possible through the generous support of Lingen Davies as part of their Wellbeing Programme, which has seen an investment of £100,000 to enhance services for those affected by cancer. Along with other practitioners, we are proud to offer meaningful, creative experiences that help individuals navigate life during or after cancer. We’re especially excited to be delivering these workshops with the involvement of our Circle members,” said Sam Pooley-Stride, Founder of Swan Hill Studio.

Art Sale

As part of their Creative Programme, Swan Hill Studio will also host a Fundraising Art Sale in the Autumn of 2025. The event will feature a curated catalogue of artworks, with a special highlight being a Postcard Sale which showcases original postcard-sized artworks.

The studio is now inviting artists to contribute to the event with donations of their work and/or by creating a postcard. These can be posted or collected from 17A Swan Hill, Shrewsbury. These small but powerful pieces will be displayed and sold to raise vital funds in support of Lingen Davies and the life-changing work they do across the region.

About Swan Hill

Nestled in the heart of Shrewsbury, Swan Hill Studios is a creative space designed for artists, makers, and creatives to connect, collaborate, and create. Housed in a charming 18th-century building, the studio provides an inspiring environment that fosters artistic expression across various disciplines.

Swan Hill Studios offers dedicated workspaces, communal areas for creative exchange, and a dynamic program of exhibitions, workshops, and events. It is home to a diverse community of artists and hosts The Circle , a membership initiative that provides exclusive opportunities for engagement, networking, and creative development.

Whether you're an established artist or just starting your creative journey, Swan Hill Studios is a welcoming space where ideas flourish, collaborations thrive, and artistic potential is nurtured.