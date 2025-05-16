Shrewsbury homebuilder celebrates nurses with special treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The nursing home, located near the housebuilder’s development, The Lilies, looks after vulnerable members of the Shropshire community, and Barratt Homes was eager to celebrate the hard work that its nurses carry out every day.

Coral Edwards, Senior General Manager at Mount House and Severn View Nursing Home, said “We are so proud of our Nursing Team here at the Mount House and we would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes for their kind gifts given to our nursing team”.

BWM - SGB-28692 - Barratt Homes is proud to support Nurses all over the country this International Nurses Day

The goods donated by the housebuilder included macaroons, strawberry preserves, tea bags and coffee, lemon drizzle flapjack, rhubarb and custard sweets, fudge and more.

BWM - SGB-28657 - Barratt Homes has donated a collection of goodies to the nurses at Mount House Nursing Home

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Every day these nurses help, comfort and take care of the most delicate people in Shrewsbury. They do so with grace, with poise and with respect for the people whom they help.

“We are overjoyed to offer this small gesture to support the day-to-day lives of these nurses. We hope our gift makes them feel appreciated and the sweet treats remind them that everyone appreciates their fantastic work.”

BWM - SGB-28709 - The nurses at Mount House and Severn View work tirelessly to support the most vulnerable members in their community

