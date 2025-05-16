Lilleshall hosts VE Day fundraising event in support of the Royal British Legion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RBL is the UK’s largest charity dedicated to supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, offering support with mental health, finances, employment and rehabilitation. The Battle Back Centre was established by the RBL in 2011 to support wounded and injured service personnel. It works with the Armed Forces community, supporting people to return to duty or successfully transition to civilian life.

For the VE Day celebration, visitors gathered at Lilleshall’s Queens Café for a day filled with music, lawn games, a traditional afternoon tea, tombola, plus the opportunity to purchase merchandise, with all proceeds going to support the vital work of the Battle Back Centre.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Lilleshall’s Contract Manager, said:

“The event was a heartfelt tribute to those who served during Word War II, while supporting today’s serving personnel and veterans. It was fantastic to see the community come together in such a meaningful way and we’re proud to support the Royal British Legion and the incredible work being done at the Battle Back Centre here at Lilleshall.”

Nicky Pooler, Bookings Administrator at the Battle Back Centre, added:

“We wanted to keep the memory alive of all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice, and there’s no better place to do that than at the home of the Battle Back Centre and the Royal British Legion.

“Funds raised at the event will go directly to the Legion’s work, helping them continue to support those on their recovery journeys.

“The immaculate grounds at Lilleshall played a key role in the day’s success. Past participants have often highlighted how the peaceful surroundings create a safe, calming space that supports rest, reflection and wellbeing.”

To learn more about RBL, visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk

For more information about Lilleshall, please visit its website: https://www.lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc/