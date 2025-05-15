Competition opens to win Valentino Rossi signed cap for the Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2025 Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, takes place on Sunday 20th July. Bikers who have purchased tickets for the Ride Out will be automatically entered into the draw to be in with a chance of winning the cap that has been signed by the nine-time MotoGP World Champion. Anyone who buys a ticket for the Ride Out before 31st May 2025 will also be entered into the draw, which means there is still time for those who would be interested in winning this amazing prize.

Tickets for the Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival are available to purchase now at www.bike4lifefest.com . Please note, there is no alternative to the prize.

The winner will be presented with the signed cap on stage during the Bike4Life Festival, in front of thousands of attendees at Weston Park.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is an important event in our charity’s calendar, with bikers from across the UK coming together to raise much-needed funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and to also shine a spotlight on biker safety.

“The launch of our Bike4Life competition marks a key milestone in the run-up to the event and we would urge anyone who has not already booked their tickets to purchase them before 31st May to be in with the chance of winning this incredible, money can’t buy prize.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, added: “We are passionate about helping bikers save money on their insurance and look forward to welcoming thousands of biker enthusaists at the event, as well as presenting the prize winner with their Valentino cap alongside the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity aircrew.”

The Bike4Life Ride Out takes part along the M54 motorway and is organised in collaboration with West Mercia Police’s Safer Roads Partnership and National Highways to raise awareness of the importance of biker safety when out on the roads, as well as to raise crucial funds for the lifesaving hospital-level care provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

For more information on the vital work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com .

