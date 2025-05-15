A World Top 10% spot for Shropshire’s Riverside Cabins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

No stranger to awards, the boutique cabins and riverbank lodges business is attracting attention from far and wide, bringing an increasing number of visitors into the area and providing the local economy with an impressive boost.

The prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is based on guest reviews and ratings over the past year.

Owner Anthony Price said: “This recognition means the world to us because it is awarded on customer feedback. We’re incredibly grateful to all of our guests for choosing us, sharing their experiences and making us part of their adventures.”

The Tripadvisor top spot follows their recent success at the West Midlands Tourism Awards winning Best Glamping, Camping & Holiday Park and Best Sustainable Tourism Business (for an incredible third year). Riverside Cabins are also one of only a handful of UK businesses to receive an AA Platinum Award and are also shortlisted for next month’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achievement Award.

“We’re extremely proud of our guest feedback and the number of visitors who return time and time again – I think the current record is 14 times!” said Anthony. “These awards really are the icing on the cake and provide us with valuable insight to keep shaping our Shropshire business.”

Boutique Cabin with Hot Tub

Sustainability has always been at the heart of this business, which champions other local suppliers from the cabins designed and built in the county, to the beautiful breakfast hampers delivered to the door and the attractions and eateries enjoyed by their guests.

“We aim to source as much as we can from within 30 miles and are really proud to be providing a growing range of employment opportunities and local collaborations, “ added Anthony.

“Providing an environmentally friendly tourism experience has always been a dream and we’re over the moon to receive such incredible feedback from our guests and award assessors.”

With a busy summer ahead, Riverside Cabins will be keeping everything crossed for the Chamber of Commerce Finals in June.