Ludlow chess tournament unites generations

An inaugural initiative has seen junior chess players from Ludlow join a group of older people from Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Chess Group for a friendly competition that “transcended age”.

The tournament took place at Ludlow Library on Saturday 10 May after the leader of the charity’s chess group challenged the youngsters to help develop their game. Each participant played two games of 30 minutes per player against someone from the other age group.

Players shake hands after an honourable draw!

The Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s group consists of people aged over 50. They meet every Friday afternoon at the library to socialise, make friends and enjoy their favourite board game. The club for players aged 10-18 years old takes place on a Wednesday afternoon and includes simulated games, training sessions and the chance to play against other youngsters.

11-year-old Finlay makes his move watched by the more experienced players.

“The tournament gave the children an opportunity to test their level of competency against more experienced players,” explained Jamie Handscomb, who mentors and encourages the young chess enthusiasts. “It’s a fascinating idea as most tournaments for young people are staged against competitors the same age.”

“Most of our older group have been playing chess since they were teenagers themselves,” added Richard Tapley. “It’s a game that transcends age and has elements that not many other activities have. It teaches you to look at the world in a different way, to think strategically and calculate your moves.”

There’s an old adage about chess that there’s no such thing as losing a game – you either win or learn something that enables you to play better next time. The tournament exemplified that philosophy and it’s something all the players clearly endorsed.

11-year-old Kate has been playing chess for 2 years and said, “I loved it as my brain got a real workout! My opponent played very well.”

17-year-old Matthew agreed: “Today showed that it’s not about age when it comes to chess – it’s about skill.”

The chess group organised by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is free to attend. Chess sets are provided, or you can bring your own. Beginners are welcome and will be supported with their game by more experienced players.