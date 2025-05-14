Loopfest 2026 tickets on sale now following record-breaking 2025 event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of the UK’s biggest multi-venue music festivals, the Shrewsbury based event will take place on Saturday 02 and Sunday 03 May 2026, with a programme of fringe events on Friday 01 May.

Early bird tickets are now available via https://ticketloop.co.uk, priced at just £15 for adults, £6 for under-16s, and free for under-5s. Ticket numbers are strictly limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Don Letts playing a DJ set at Loopfest

Loopfest 2025, held from 2nd–4th May, welcomed over 15,000 attendees across more than 40 venues in Shrewsbury, breaking town centre footfall records once again.

Loopfest crowd

Festival organiser Jamie Smith said: “2025 was a big step up. Loopfest is now one of the largest multi-venue festivals in the UK. We're bringing more acts to Shropshire than ever before – expect major headliners performing alongside our own incredible homegrown talent.”

“The event was a resounding success – the town was alive with music and smiling faces. It's a testament to the hard work of our team that, in just three years, we've grown so rapidly – especially at a time when many festivals are having to close their doors.”

Sonia Elisheva performing at Loopfest

Further details, including first artist announcements, community programme highlights, and accessibility plans, will be released in the coming months.