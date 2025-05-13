Wellington Collectors' Fair

The weather forecast is looking good for this Saturday so why not visit the lovely old market town of Wellington...? While you’re there, you might like to pop into the Belmont Hall and have a browse round our monthly Table Top & Collectors’ Fair.

We have something for everyone with bargains galore on books, DVDs, CDs, Jewellery, Coins, Banknotes, Badges, Militaria, Small antiques, Assorted bric-a-brac & much, much more.

You could also grab a quick cuppa or a full English breakfast at very reasonable prices in our cafe.

A great selection of collectables on Bob & Margaret's stall.

For those wishing to book a table at future fairs, please call Steve Handley on 07814-536715 for all enquiries relating to events between May and September.

Mary's stall has a large selection of vintage and costume jewellery at very reasonable prices.