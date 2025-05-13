Ukrainian soprano Khrystyna hopes competition will kickstart new future after trauma of Russian invasion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Soprano Khrystyna Makar is among 25 singers from around the world who will be vying to become the Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in July.

She fled her war-torn homeland with her two young sons, Denys, now 20, and Lukian, 15, in 2022, leaving her husband, Volodimir, and her parents in their home city of Lviv.

Khrystyna, who lives in Shotton, in Flintshire, will be up against contestants from the USA, China, and South Africa as well as Wales and England.

Once again the blue riband competition is being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

The winner of will be presented with the Pendine Trophy by opera star Sir Bryn Terfel, along with a cheque for £3,000 while the runner up will receive £1,000.

But first the competitors will have to navigate a preliminary round and a semi-final before the final two take part in a sing off as part of the Eisteddfod’s final concert on Sunday evening, July 13.

It’s taking place on the same night as a concert by Sir Bryn who’ll be performing all the songs from his latest album, Sea Songs, and will be joined by The Fisherman's Friends, the acclaimed folk group from Port Isaac, Cornwall, and Welsh folk singer Eve Goodman.

Before Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion Khrystyna was a successful classical singer who had performed all over her native country and in Europe at concert halls in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

Since arriving in the UK when she lived first in Llangrannog, in Ceredigion, and then Aberystwyth before settling in Shotton, Khrystyna has tried to keep her musical career on track although it has been difficult and she hopes the exposure of competing at Llangollen will help.

Khrystyna hopes the event can boost her singing opportunities in the UK and in the meantime she makes trips home to see her husband and family.

She is just back from a visit which coincided with a deadly Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Twelve people were killed in the attack and over 80 injured and Khrystyna said: “It’s difficult but people still try to keep going.

“It was Easter so we were able to celebrate together with my husband and my parents – we don’t lose our traditions even in these times.

“Lviv is in the west of the country so it’s quite far from the war but sometimes missiles come down there. Everywhere is dangerous but people are still trying to build their lives.

“Being separated from your family is difficult but you have to be strong.

“We are a very friendly people and we’re very grateful for the support we have had from the people in Wales and England.”

The ongoing success of the competition is music to the ears of Pendine Park proprietor Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, who came up with the idea in 2013 and have seen it become a fixture of the Eisteddfod programme.

The 2025 competition is all the more special to the couple because Pendine is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Mario said: "The standard of the competitors in years past has been absolutely phenomenal and I have no doubt it will be just as incredibly high again this year.

“As well has having the opportunity to showcase their talent an added bonus for the competitors this year will be the thrill of appearing on the same stage as Sir Bryn Terfel, a true giant of the opera world.”

Llangollen Eisteddfod’s artistic director, Dave Danford, said: “This is one of the most important competitions of the Eisteddfod and people come here because they could be watching someone who will become a household name.

“For the competitors the chance to share a stage with Sir Bryn Terfel is just wonderful – it’s a prize in itself.

“Mario and Gill Kreft have been very good friends to the Eisteddfod over many years and we are very grateful to them.

“Two previous winners, Eirlys Myfanwy Davies, from Pembrokeshire, who won in 2017 and Shimona Rose, who won in 2024, will be featured soloists on Wednesday, July 9, at the Karl Jenkins concert to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations which will feature a performance of his ‘One World’ by an international massed choir of voices.”

Sir Bryn Terfel added: ”The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is a wonderful opportunity for talented young singers to make a mark and it can provide a real launchpad for fledgling careers onto the global stage.”

For more information about this year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod go to https://international-eisteddfod.co.uk/