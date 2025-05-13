Shropshire European Society c.i.c and the Polish community host sell-out screening of The Last Witness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cllr Adam and Mrs Katarzyna Fejfer and the Shropshire European Organisation c.i.c. team are to be congratulated for staging such a successful community event at the Orbit Cinema, Wellington on Friday, May 9.

The Last Witness, which is based on a chilling true story features Michael Gambon in a supporting role. It depicts the brutal, systematic mass murder by Russian troops of Polish citizens, mainly military officers, professionals, and intellectuals.

Alex Pettyfer & Michael Gambon

The sell-out event attracted many friends of the Shropshire European Organisation and was well supported by the local Polish community who welcomed Deputy Lieutenant, Dr Josh Dixey, and civic dignitaries.

The audience enjoyed a wide selection of Polish snacks. The screening ended with a lively Q & A session with Director Piotr Szkopiak and Producer Carol Harding.

Readers are urged to look out for opportunities to see the film which coincidentally features location shots from across the Black Country.