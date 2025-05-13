Red carpet reckoning Scott McGlynn hits the premiere for Final Destination: Bloodlines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With a cinematic skull installation looming large behind him, McGlynn brought effortless style to the blood-red carpet, dressed in a crisp ivory blazer and relaxed-fit trousers—perfectly balancing red carpet polish with cool, contemporary flair.

The evening wasn’t just about fashion, though—this appearance also marked a full-circle moment for the multi-hyphenate star, who interviewed Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick back in 2018, delving into the chilling mind behind the iconic series.

Now, seven years later, McGlynn is back where it all began, showing his love for horror and celebrating the evolution of a franchise that redefined supernatural suspense. Bloodlines promises to take the classic formula into terrifying new territory, with a fresh storyline, a new cast of doomed characters, and a whole arsenal of inventive, edge-of-your-seat set pieces.

Scott, known for his celebrity talk show Celebrity Skin Talk and a growing portfolio of acting and presenting roles, has always had a finger on the pulse of what’s hot in entertainment. His presence at the premiere signals the buzz building around the film—and the genre itself—as horror continues its reign in mainstream cinema.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the franchise or diving in for the first time, Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to remind audiences why fate is the ultimate villain. And Scott McGlynn is clearly here for it.