VE Day 80th anniversary events unveiled

Shropshire members of a national military organisation have been out and about in the county town distributing leaflets for two VE Day 80th anniversary special events.

The Shropshire Military Vehicle Trust have linked up with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to organise a celebratory concert in Shrewsbury Abbey on the evening of May 31.

The concert will feature the Bill Basey Band (Glenn Miller-style) and DJ Bertie Blighty to raise funds for Rotary charities as well as the Shrewsbury Abbey. The event will include a licensed bar.

Tickets for the concert are available from the Abbey Shop or by phoning 07968 779008.

There is further entertainment planned on June 1 with a free event to mark VE Day.

Again, Shropshire Military Vehicle Trust is prominent with 40’s War-Time Music inc. Bertie Blighty.

The event, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, will include a licensed outdoor bar area, trade stalls, hot food vendors and refreshments will also be available to visitors. Other attractions include ‘The Ronnie Singers’, ‘Meet Lydia’ and ‘Living History Groups’.

Those interested can visit dangeroussheep.com/events or call 0330 229 4041 for more information.

Said David Morris, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club: “We are extremely grateful to the Shropshire Military Vehicle Trust for all their splendid work in distributing leaflets around the town.

“No fewer than nine of their local members supported us and certainly made their presence felt wherever their Willis Jeep and 1942 Dodge Command Car took them.

“We are hoping to distribute a total of 5,000 leaflets for what Rotary is confident will be a never-to-be-forgotten VE Day 80 Anniversary celebration.

“Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club in particular is really excited that the people of Shropshire have the opportunity to enjoy both the 80th anniversary concert and VE Day event – the latter of which is free.”

Photo caption: Members of Shropshire Military Vehicle Trust with their Willis Jeep and 1942 Dodge Command Car on St. Chad’s Terrace, Shrewsbury, where they paid their respects at the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry memorial enroute into the town.

Photo caption: The Jeep and Command Car parked in the Square, Shrewsbury