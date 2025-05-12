Oswestry celebrates VE 80

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There followed a host of free 1940s displays and activities in the park including games, entertainment, merry-go-round, live music, brass bands, vintage vehicles, and more.

Visitors of all ages dressed in 1940s fashions for a best fancy dress and hats competition kindly sponsored by Approved Care and Support.

Sevice at the Park Gates Memorial

Neil Lawrenson, Chair of the Oswestry RBL Branch, said: “VE Day was a moment in time where people in the UK, across Europe and the world, stopped to celebrate the end of the war in Europe, their freedom and the start of the long road to recovery and the rebuilding of lives and communities. It would take until August 1945 for the conflict in Japan to end.

It must also be remembered that not everybody who fought in the war came back and many who did were injured and traumatised. We must not forget the losses, sacrifices and contributions made towards the war effort and the awful atrocities discovered in the fog of war.

Today’s event has been outstanding. Such wonderful weather and incredible support. It has been a real tribute to those who gave so much”

VE80 Service

Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said "Big thank you to everyone involved in today's special & spectacular event. The two minutes silence was a moving tribute, followed by a celebration in Cae Glas Park, which was enjoyed by a good crowd. Well done Oswestry"

Vintage Vehicles in the Park

Neil Lawrenson Chair of Oswestry RBL presents fancy dress prizes

The Parade