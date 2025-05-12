Davenports acquire picture-perfect village pub

This delightful village pub is nestled in the rural village of Bradley, near the county town of Stafford. Set in its own gardens, it dates to the 17th Century and boasts a host of original features.

Commenting on the acquisition, Katie McPhilimey Associate Marketing Director for Davenports said: “Baron Davenport was very excited to add this village pub to the Davenports stable, the village is idyllic, and we’ve been so heartened by the many locals that have reached out to us to enquire when we would be opening the doors.

"In addition to questions over our foodie offering, some locals have asked if we will be serving Guinness, as the previous owners stopped for some reason. They are thrilled when I tell them that Davenports has always had an excellent relationship with the owners of Guinness, as Davenports was one of very few breweries licensed to bottle it many, many decades ago! So yes, we will be serving that as well great homemade pub classics, seasonal dishes, and our own extremely popular award-winning ales.”

Baron W R Davenport, Managing Director of the company added: “Bradley is a wonderful village, and the perfect backdrop for such a picture-perfect pub. The refurbishment will take around six weeks and will ensure that the pub offers the perfect environment for guests dining and drinking with us.

"The Red Lion will sit within our Boutique collection, which boasts pubs that are unique in their offering, be that because of the décor, or the style of food and drink, and it will serve up Great British hospitality to all who come through the door.”

Other Davenports venues near to The Red Lion include the award-winning pub with rooms, The Littleton Arms in Penkridge, as well as The Elms in Shareshill.