Two new ‘buzz’ shelters in Oswestry

An oasis of oxygen boosting sedums and wildflower will be planted on the roofs of the replacement bus shelters outside Sainsbury’s on Black Gate Street and the Post Office on Willow Street. The stops serve Tanat and Arriva bus services travelling into town.

The green initiative is the latest from the council to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions. Its first green-roofed bus shelter was installed on Church Street in 2022. Other eco initiatives have included planting more than 17,000 trees, introducing solar energy in the market, installing LED lighting in the Guildhall, adding more EV charging points in its car parks, funding free loft insulation for residents, and developing a biodiversity strategy to improve parks and green spaces.

Sedums attract bees and butterflies

Living roofs, also known as bee bus stops, contribute to a more sustainable and vibrant environment bringing greenery whilst also supporting biodiversity. They absorb rainwater, capture carbon from the air and provide habitats for bees, butterflies and other pollinators. They also provide glazed shelter from the sun, wind, rain and snow.

Arren Roberts, Oswestry Town Council Clerk, said: “We are very happy to welcome two more bee-friendly bus shelters to town. We know from speaking to passengers that the existing bus shelters aren’t great.

“The one at Black Gate is tired and open to the elements, so we decided to adopt this important facility from Shropshire Council and invest in it. Although not as tired-looking, Willow Street doesn’t provide enough shelter either. We are grateful for the feedback from the public and for the support from Shropshire Wildlife Trust.”

Luke Neal from Shropshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Oswestry Town Council under the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme to bring these ‘Buzz-Shelters’ to the town.

“Not only will they help the bees, they will capture rainwater and slow it down, doing their bit in reducing surface water flooding.

“It all starts with small steps and we will be working hard to deliver more schemes like this one so that little bits of nature can help us a little bit more.”

The replacement shelters will be installed next week. Temporary bus stops will be in operation nearby.