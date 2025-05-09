Local care home celebrates International Nurses Day with creative photo exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘What my Nurse means to me’ exhibition, hosted at Meadowhall in Sheffield and the NEC in Birmingham, showcased photos and quotes from residents at Woodside Place and other homes across the organisation. The pictures, which included posed portraits as well as playful, candid images, offered a glimpse into life at Woodside Place and the impact of its Nurses through the eyes of those they support.

The exhibition also featured several personal testimonials, each exploring what the Nurses at the home mean to them.

Dan, a resident at Woodside Place, reflected on his relationship with his Nurse, Sally:

People supported by Exemplar Health Care at the exhibition

“Sally greets me with a smile and is always willing to help. Sally always goes above and beyond; she goes the extra mile to support me.”

The exhibition included an interactive area, where visitors, colleagues, and families were invited to leave thank you messages for the Nurses they know or who have helped them, share their own stories, and learn more about Nursing careers.

One visitor noted:

'What my Nurse means to me' photo exhibition

“Thanks to the incredible Nurses that looked after my Nana. We’ll never forget you!”

The displays were a warming tribute to the home’s Nurses, honouring their invaluable commitment to making every day better for the people they support.

Lianne Ford, Head of Nursing at Exemplar Health Care, said:

Thank you message board

"We wanted to do something a little different to mark International Nurses Day this year – something that not only celebrated our Nurses but also gave the people we support the opportunity to express just how much of a difference Nurses make in their daily lives. The response has been overwhelming, and it’s been incredibly moving to see the beautiful messages and photos shared throughout the exhibition. Our Nurses are at the heart of everything we do, and this has been a wonderful way to showcase their impact."

Beyond the exhibition, Exemplar Health Care homes have continued to celebrate Nurses online, sharing heartfelt messages of thanks on social media from colleagues, the people they support, and their families.