TM Fitness heading to the HYROX World Championships!

“It’s an amazing way to train and get fit regardless of whether you are looking to compete in events or not”, said owner and head coach Tom Meehan.

“Once you do your first class, you'll definitely be back for more. Then once you complete your first event you’ll be hooked!

“I have been in the fitness industry for over 20 years but competing in HYROX over the last three years has been a revelation. It has given me refreshed inspiration for my personal fitness goals as well as the opportunity to develop a business that offers opportunity for everyone to challenge themselves and make progress as an individual and part of a community”

TM Fitness members have taken part in events in the UK, Europe and as far afield as Australia over the last 12 months with some amazing performances and results.

On 13 to 15 June founder and head coach at Tom Meehan will not only be attending the World Championship in Chicago but competing alongside his wife Alice in the Mixed doubles event.

“We qualified for the World Championships after taking part in an event in Paris last month, whilst away for our wedding anniversary! We finished 4th in our category which was enough to secure one of the final spots and we can’t wait to take on the ultimate challenge representing TM Fitness, Shropshire and Great Britain.”

Alongside Tom and Alice a number of members of the TM Fitness community have also qualified from their age category results in events from the 2024/5 season and will be testing themselves against athletes from all over the world.

Freya Wojnar & Caitlin Marsh (Women’s doubles)

Jess Price-Owen (Mens Open)

Amy Hagemann (Womens Open)

Amanda Ellis & Simon Rice (Mixed Doubles)

James Kelly (Mens Open)

“We’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone the best of luck in Chicago and hope we continue to inspire individuals and develop our supportive fitness community.”

TM Fitness Official HYROX Training club is located at the Shrewsbury Driving Range on Telford Way in Shrewsbury.

Find out more and start your HYROX journey at tm-fitness.com or find us on social media.