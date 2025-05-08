Hands Together Ludlow announces inaugural Fundraising Banquet & Auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

HTL’s mission is to empower individuals by fostering self-reliance, reducing loneliness, and supporting vulnerable community members. Through initiatives like the Ludlow Community Support Network, Community Fridge, Men’s Shed, Community Lunches, Good Grief Café, Help Hub, and Befriending, HTL continues to make a difference in Ludlow and beyond.

"Food has always been integral to what we do and how we do it, the chance to showcase this to a new audience in partnership with Wild Shropshire is very exciting," says Susie O’Hagan, COO of HTL.

Wild Shropshire’s chef James Sherwin offers a micro-seasonal tasting menu shaped by nature, using ingredients from their regenerative farm and local producers. Sustainability is central to their ethos, with minimal waste and maximum flavour. “We are delighted to support Hands Together in historic Ludlow,” says Sherwin. “It’s an honour to be part of such a wonderful charity.”

Hands Together Ludlow

The Banquet & Auction will celebrate HTL’s work and Wild Shropshire’s skill with a three-course meal using surplus and seasonal ingredients. The evening ends with an auction, offering guests a chance to support HTL’s mission.

HTL aims to raise £20,000 and invites local businesses to join as sponsors, gaining brand exposure and exclusive event perks.

“We’re thrilled to launch this new event, bringing the community together to support our work,” said Sue Chantler, Chair of Trustees. “By attending or sponsoring, you’ll directly impact lives in need.”

For sponsorships, contact susie.ohagan@handstogetherludlow.org.uk. Tickets go on sale June 1 at handstogetherludlow.org.uk