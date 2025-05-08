Brian Bilston and Henry Normal are coming to Shropshire as part of major new 2025 UK theatre tour

Back by popular demand, fans will have the chance to catch Brian and Henry on their biggest tour yet, with lots of new material. Henry will be debuting poems from his latest poetry collections - 'An Alphabet of Storms' and 'The First Spark Has Led To The Blaze’. Brian, fresh from releasing his new album of song-poems ‘Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires ‘Sounds Made By Humans’, will be reading a selection of much-loved poems from across his bestselling collections as well as new work.

The tour follows the success of their 2024 live shows which saw the duo bringing their special blend of spoken word and comedy to over 15,000 theatre-goers around the country. The pair’s collaboration, which started when they met at Laugharne Festival in 2023 has struck a chord with the nation producing sell out shows across the UK.

In his own distinctive style, Henry’s show finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. His career spans over 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films. Henry will be recording his 12th BBC Radio 4 show at Hay Festival in May 2025.

Sometimes referred to as the Banksy of poetry, Brian Bilston has generated a huge social media following of more than 500,000 loyal fans, drawn to his witty, powerful, and accessible work. The 2025 tour represents a unique opportunity to hear Brian’s work read live by the enigma himself.

The evening is a chance to see two brilliant poets for a very special night of life affirming poetry, marvellous escapism and lots of laughter. Tickets can be purchased via edgestreetlive.com/brian-bilston.