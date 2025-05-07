Shropshire Star
Telford lad to run half marathon for mental health

My name is Charlie Clarke, a local lad from Telford, and I’ll be running a half marathon on 12 October in Manchester to raise money for Primal Instincts.

By contributor Charlie Clarke
Published
Last updated

I’ll be running to raise funds for Primal Instincts to help men who are suffering with their mental health. As someone who’s suffered with their mental health in my teenage years, I believe it’s vital that I help raise money for Primal Instincts and ensure that men feel like their voices are heard and that the stigma reduces. 

Any donations are extremely appreciated and you can donate by going to: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-cprimalinstincts?

To find out more about Primal Instincts, head to primal-instincts.co.uk

Charlie Clarke half marathon run
Charlie Clarke half marathon run
Dean Pettinger (left) Charlie Clarke (middle) Mark Lloyd (right)
Dean Pettinger (left) Charlie Clarke (middle) Mark Lloyd (right)
