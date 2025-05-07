Telford lad to run half marathon for mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I’ll be running to raise funds for Primal Instincts to help men who are suffering with their mental health. As someone who’s suffered with their mental health in my teenage years, I believe it’s vital that I help raise money for Primal Instincts and ensure that men feel like their voices are heard and that the stigma reduces.

Any donations are extremely appreciated and you can donate by going to: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-cprimalinstincts?

To find out more about Primal Instincts, head to primal-instincts.co.uk

Charlie Clarke half marathon run