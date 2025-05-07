Mickey Mouse made a splash in the Severn Trent sewers, but thankfully didn’t cause a huge blockage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was probably just as bumpy as going on the Splash Mountain ride at one of Disney’s parks, but Mickey made it out, just looking a little bit dirtier.

And the toy was not the only weird and wonderful item that has made its way through the pipes and into a sewage treatment works or found blocking the pipes, there was a whole lot more:

Mickey Mouse toy

Handlebars

A piece of a tree

Safety signs

Child’s ride along toy

Dog poo bags

Bricks

But the funny list, once again, is an important reminder to customers what not to flush down the toilet, as it can have unfunny consequences such as causing blockages and flooding in homes and gardens.

But it’s not plush toys that give the water company the biggest problems, it’s everyday items such as wet wipes, sanitary products and cotton buds, which find their way into the system that are the biggest issues.

This is something that is being promoted in Severn Trent’s latest “Sewer Stories” campaign which asks everyone to ‘be a binner, not a blocker’, by showcasing the gross consequences of flushing the wrong things down the loo and pouring fats, oils and grease down the sink.

Grant Mitchell, Severn Trent Blockages Lead, said: “Poor old Mickey, he looks like he had quite the journey, but at least he made it out, there other items that get stuck and cause really nasty blockages.

“That is why we need all our customers to really think about what is being flushed down the toilet or poured down the sink, ‘be a binner, not a blocker’, and protect their homes from blockages and potential flooding in the home, which is not nice for anyone.

“We would urge everyone to keep in mind that only the 3P’s should be put down the toilet – pee, poo and paper and make sure you are binning those fats, oils and greases rather than pouring them down the sink.

“And when it comes to a Mickey Mouse toy or a Ken doll, I’m not sure they really fancy a swim through the sewers, so try keep them safe.”

Helpful tips on how to prevent blockages and flooding in your home include:

Use kitchen roll to soak up grease from plates and pans before washing up or using the dishwasher

Collect used cooking oil, fat and grease into a container, jar or tin and put it in the bin once cool

Make sure things like gravy and sauces are binned rather than washed down the sink

In the bathroom only flush the 3Ps - pee, poo, and (toilet) paper- down the toilet

Make sure to keep a bin in the bathroom for all unflushable items such as wet wipes, sanitary products and cotton buds

Wet wipes continue to cause the biggest problems for the sewers and customers are asked not to flush them, even if they say ‘flushable’ or ‘biodegradable’ on the packaging as they don’t break down like toilet paper.

When they are flushed, they can cause the system to back-up and cause sewage to flood into homes, which is extremely unpleasant and can hit customers in the pocket.

Other offenders that can cause big issues are kitchen roll, cotton buds, nappies and sanitary products. When all these are congealed together with fats, oils and greases, which also shouldn’t be put down the sink, they create fatbergs and blockages, which in turn can lead to flooding in homes and gardens.

For more information on how to protect your home from blockages and flooding, and to listen our Sewer Stories visit stwater.co.uk/my-supply/sewer-stories

Anyone who has a problem, either with slow drains or a blocked sewer it can be reported at stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/check-my-area