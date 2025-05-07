Heal Festival completes its first wave of artist announcements with ex Kasabian front man – Tom Meighan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From producing new critically acclaimed material to supporting Noel Gallagher on his massive tour, to epic sets at Isle of Wight, Tom has had time to make amends and 'Heal' – and will be closing the main stage on the newly added sunday performing many of his hits from Kasabian and recent solo efforts.

Heal Festival will return on September 19 - 21 at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury. It will again feature multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, delicious streetfood, Caribbean inspired zone and a wellness village to which the festival in part gets its name. In addition to music, free wellbeing demos and childrens activities will also take place throughout the weekend. There is also optional camping.

Tom Meighan - Heal Festival 2024 - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

'Despite the weather the atmosphere at last years show was sublime. Tom Meighan marks a series of incredible artist announcements so far. Whilst a single man doesn't define a band, Tom is undoubtedly to many the voice of Kasabian – we welcomed him to Heal last year, and despite the weather put on what many regarded as possibly the best ever live music performance to take place in our county. Not just because he's an amazing performer and has an amazing back catalogue of music, but because of his journey. This is what we are all about, bringing people together, to help make amends for the past – to help build a positive future. Tom has single handidly by a massive margin been the most requested act people want to return to Heal'

Heal Festival 2024 - Crowd - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

Ian Bebbington showground CEO said: "We are looking for more partners and organisations within the charity / third sector to get involved in the event. Its a powerful platform that has the face of a contemporary music and wellness festival and the spirit of a community group so therefore can reach and be a force for good to all parts of our communities whilst maintaining hopefully a edgy image.

"We are community focused hence why the entry fees are subsidised to offer the best value as possible – LIMITED earlybuy tickets are on sale now."

September 19 - 20 - 21 marks the fourth edition of the show. It will be incorporating new areas to the festival. Other artists announced so far include Glasgow indie rockers The Fratellis, The Sherlocks, The Seahorse's Chris Helme, Phil Hartnoll of Orbital and Radio 1s Charlie Tee. More artist announcements are expected over the coming weeks totally over 120 acts spread over three days and 6 stages.

Heal Festival 2024 - Crowd - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

2025's show will take place at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury September 19 - 20 - 21, 2025.

Heal Festival 2024 - Main stage - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

LIMITED TIER 2 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FROM JUST £37

www.healfestival.co.uk

Heal Festival 2024 - Fun for kids too - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

The show is open to all ages (conditions apply).

Heal Festival 2024 - Adult Play - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury

Any businesses, organisations or individuals who would like to hear about the sponsorship/advertising package available through Heal Festival, or wants to discuss ways they can help such a good cause, should contact the festival via email at admin@healfestival.co.uk

Heal Festival 2024 - Zorbs - West Mid Showground - Shrewsbury