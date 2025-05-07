Get ready to belt your heart out! ‘All Cried Out’ power ballad night coming to Wolverhampton for Pride!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following a hugely successful launch event at the George Wallis Pub in Wolverhampton in February, ‘All Cried Out’ is back and bigger than ever, landing on the evening of Saturday, 7 June from 8pm to 11.30pm. Perfectly timed to keep the energy soaring after the Wolverhampton Gay Pride parade, this is the ultimate post-Pride party for those ready to sing, dance, scream, and raise their fists to the anthems that touch the soul!

Organised by Rachel and Lizzy, AKA Queen Coops and Lizzy Warrior Princess, ‘All Cried Out’ promises a night where heartbreak finds a new dancefloor, and everyone is invited to let Celine, Cher, Dolly, Aretha, and many more fire up their heart and soul! This is the perfect event for when you’re down but not out, offering a space for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together and celebrate with the power of music.

Get ready for a night filled with iconic hits and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re looking to belt out those high notes, shed a tear on the dance floor, or simply revel in the sheer power of a truly great ballad, ‘All Cried Out’ is the place to be!

Get your free tickets here