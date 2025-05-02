Spring Fling returns to Weston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event will bring a feast of bank holiday fun to the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on both Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25.

Providing fun for all the family, the event features an exciting line-up of artisan food and craft stalls, live music from local bands, great street food and entertainment for children with everything from a traditional fun fair to caricature drawing.

More than 50 traders selling a range of goods including vintage homewares, fashion, jewellery, paintings and ceramics have signed up to attend this year's event.

While a feast of popular local artisan food and drink producers will be selling their wares. Among them will be Mahorall Farm Cider and Monkhide Wines.

Visitors will have the chance to tickle their tastebuds with a round-the-world tour down at the eclectic street food village with Mexican specials from Senor Tigre, a taste of Italy from O Vesu Van as well as Mukasse Foods cooking up a feast of Afro-Caribbean delights.

For those with a sweet tooth, Winsbury Dairy and Dippy Donuts will be on hand serving traditional treats.

The ever-popular Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will take to the stage to get everyone rockin’ and a rollin’ and children will be kept entertained with a host of fun activities.

Andrea Webster, head of marketing at Weston Park, said: “Our Spring Fling is back for 2025 and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Weston for a fantastic day out.

“With great food, a fun fair and live entertainment throughout the day what’s not to love? We invite everyone to pack their picnic rugs and low backed chairs and join us for what promises to be a Spring highlight.”

The whole of the Weston Park estate will be open to explore with entrance to the Woodland Adventure Playground included in the discounted ticket price.

Tickets are £8 per person with free admission for children under the age of 12 when booked online in advance.

For more information visit: weston-park.com/westons-spring-fling