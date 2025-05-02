Shifnal RAF veteran supported by RAF charity following MS diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ann, 54, from Shifnal, started her career in the RAF police in 1990 with jobs including guarding nuclear weapons, counterintelligence and being part of the drugs squad. She did a tour in Iraq for four months and detachments in Italy and Cyprus, as well two postings in Germany, where Ann stayed for five years. Ann met her RAF fireman husband Mick while they were both stationed in the Shetland Islands and had their daughter Lauren.

Ann was medically discharged from the RAF in 2009, two years after she was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS, due to the deterioration of her condition.

She said: “It took a while to get my diagnosis – I was experiencing symptoms for many years before. My MS affects walking, my eyes, everything really. I get a lot of spasms and fatigue and can’t walk far without a crutch – I have to use a wheelchair for distances.”

As an RAF veteran, Ann was eligible for support from the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund. Ann had paid into the Fund via the Service Days Pay Giving scheme since starting her career in the RAF, however she never thought she’d need to use the Fund’s services. But, after being medically discharged, Ann felt depressed and physically unwell and struggled living in married quarters, so she contacted the Fund for support.

Ann said: “It was frightening. After being in the air force for so long, I didn’t know what to do knowing I had MS – I was lost. I don’t like asking for help but I’m so glad I contacted the Fund.

“They stepped in to help me with my mobility and adaptation needs and found house which we now rent. They adapted the whole place and also provided me with a mobility scooter on a permanent loan. I can’t tell you how much it has benefitted me. The Fund has been like another family to me.”

Talking about her own family, Ann said: “My daughter Lauren was only eight years old when I was diagnosed. She, along with my husband Mick have been a huge support – it hasn’t been easy for them.”

The Fund has also enabled Ann and her family to have two breaks with the Disabled Holiday Trust in Anglesey and Devon.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.