Severn Trent says stay safe at reservoirs and open water this bank holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reservoirs across the region are beautiful places for people to enjoy walks in nature, stunning views and lovely places to eat and drink, and while the temperatures may make it tempting to take a dip, it’s important that people do not go into the water.

Despite looking beautiful and calm, reservoirs can pose hidden dangers because the water is extremely cold, is very deep, and it has strong currents and machinery beneath the surface that you can’t see. So, whilst people are encouraged to enjoy open water sites during this lovely weather, please stay out of the water and stay safe.

The Met Office has also confirmed it’s the UK’s sunniest April since records began in 1910, and Severn Trent is well prepared to deal with periods of warm weather, with reservoirs being an important part of the water network.

The Midlands hasn’t had a hosepipe ban in 30 years and Severn Trent is confident this will continue thanks to ongoing investment including £400m to upgrade pipes. With the warm and dry weather set to continue to, using water wisely to help protect it as precious resource is always encouraged, as well as keeping safe at its reservoirs.

Dan Taberner, Visitor Experience Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our sites over the bank holiday weekend, but we want to make sure everyone keeps safe.

“We ask that nobody enters the water at all our reservoir sites, as there are hidden dangers you can’t see – it's extremely cold that can easily lead to shock and drowning, and it has strong currents and machinery beneath the surface. We take the safety of visitors extremely seriously and we want everyone to enjoy these spaces safely, so please stay out of the water and stay safe.

“As the warm weather continues, customers can have confidence in their water supply, and as water is a precious resource we always encourage people to be mindful of water especially as the drier and warmer weather continues.”

Ashley Jones, Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Manager at Swim England said: “Regular open water swimmers do so with safety front of mind. It’s vital that anyone that is tempted to take dip by the recent warm weather only enter the water at managed venues, events or lifeguarded areas where risk assessments have taken place and routes thoroughly planned to ensure everyone’s safety. We want to encourage as many people as possible to swim, but do so in a controlled and safe manner.”

Joining the company’s efforts in keeping people safe, is the West Mercia Local Resilience Forum (LRF), made up of West Mercia Police, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue and Shropshire Fire and Rescue – who are coming together in partnership to keep people safe and share the hidden dangers of open water.

Cathy Williams, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Water Safety Officer said: "The weather is warming up, however it's important to remember it is still cold in open water. There can be objects and currents that we can't see that could cause danger.

"Sudden immersion in the cooler water could also cause cold water shock.

"If you are going swimming this bank holiday and come into difficulty remember float to live and should you see anyone in danger always call 999."

For more water safety information, visit shropshirefire.gov.uk/water-safety