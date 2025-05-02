Last chance to enter the Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge

Chris Bryan-Smith, who helps organise the event said: “I have very mixed feeling when I see an Air Ambulance helicopter land in the park in Oswestry. I’m saddened to think that someone is seriously ill but exhilarated to know that a highly trained, dedicated team is on hand to make the situation better. You could help too by joining us for the challenge – it may change someone’s life!”

Borderland Rotary Club have been giving regular donations to the service for about 30 years and there’s no sign of them stopping any time soon.

Come and join us, all you need is a mountain bike, a helmet, and the heart of a lion!

Visit borderland-mtb-challenge.org to find out more.





Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge