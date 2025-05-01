Yarnies at the Flaxmill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set in the inspirational surroundings of the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, this special day celebrates all things yarn.

Join spinners, dyers, knitters, weavers and fibre artists as they showcase their skills and handmade creations.

WOOLWELLNESSUK

Expect live demonstrations, alpacas on site and a range of beautiful yarn products and handmade goods. Whether you're a lifelong yarn enthusiast or just a little wool-curious, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Wild Field Fibre

Highlights include:

Meet the Alpacas

Unique yarn & fibre stalls

Spinning, weaving, and dyeing demonstrations

A vibrant and creative community atmosphere

Second City Yarn

Bousey B Creations

Date️: Saturday, 24 May

Time: 11am - 5pm

Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

KRMN'S ART AND CRAFTS

Get your tickets from bit.ly/4hIhrQw or for more information, visit: bijoux-events.co.uk