Yarnies at the Flaxmill
Step into a world of wool and creativity at Yarnies at the Flaxmill!
Set in the inspirational surroundings of the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, this special day celebrates all things yarn.
Join spinners, dyers, knitters, weavers and fibre artists as they showcase their skills and handmade creations.
Expect live demonstrations, alpacas on site and a range of beautiful yarn products and handmade goods. Whether you're a lifelong yarn enthusiast or just a little wool-curious, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Highlights include:
Meet the Alpacas
Unique yarn & fibre stalls
Spinning, weaving, and dyeing demonstrations
A vibrant and creative community atmosphere
Date️: Saturday, 24 May
Time: 11am - 5pm
Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ
Get your tickets from bit.ly/4hIhrQw or for more information, visit: bijoux-events.co.uk