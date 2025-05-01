Wolves Foundation: Molineux Abseil Back For 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After the success of the first ever Molineux Abseil which took place last year, the event is back and open to all thrill-seekers over the age of 18 to take the plunge and experience the stadium like never before on Sunday, September 7.

“We are delighted to once again be offering supporters the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience by abseiling from the top of the Billy Wright Stand,” says the Foundation’s Fundraising & Events Executive Laura Cahill.

“It was such a great event last year, when we welcomed a range of people from those who love a challenge and took it all in their stride, to others who had to conquer their fears but ended up with a wonderful feeling of achievement.

“There was a brilliantly supportive atmosphere at Molineux throughout the day, not just because of the nature of the challenge but also everybody knowing just how much of a positive effect their fundraising would deliver for people across the city.”

Participants last year included several members of Wolves Disability FC, representatives from the Foundation’s Pack Patrons, and also club legend and Vice-President, John Richards.

“It was an experience which I thoroughly enjoyed,” said Richards.

“I had seen Molineux from pretty much everywhere else during my time at the club, but the top of the Billy Wright Stand certainly offered a very different perspective!

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often, and I would encourage anyone considering it to give it a go, whilst also raising funds for such a great cause as the Wolves Foundation.”

The Molineux abseil is being delivered under guidance from Redpoint, whose staff boast expertise in organising sponsored abseils going back over 20 years.

All funds raised will support Wolves Foundation’s delivery of a wide range of projects across the city, and fans who book will be assigned a timeslot between 8.30am and 4.30pm. Participants wishing to request either a morning or afternoon timeslot can email lauracahill@wolves.co.uk after booking.

The entry fee is £35, to include two spectator tickets, with all participants asked to raise a minimum of £100 which will be used to help the Foundation continue to deliver a wide range of projects across the city. All fundraising should be carried out via the Foundation’s Enthuse platform which will be set up automatically upon booking.

Visit: wolvesfoundation.enthuse.com/cf/molineux-abseil-2025 to sign up.