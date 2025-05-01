The supremely talented Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings at Shire Folk, Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jon Boden has become the ‘stand out performer of his generation’ (The Guardian) of traditional folk artists, but one whose repertoire extends far beyond the boundaries of the genre.

He is best known as the lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead who achieved a quarter of a million album sales, seven singles on the Radio 2 playlist and selling out hundreds of venues, notably the Royal Albert Hall.

Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings

Meanwhile in 2009, Jon founded his band The Remnant Kings, originally formed to perform the album ’Songs from the Floodplain’, the first in his post-apocalyptic trilogy of albums. The performances combined the post-oil concept of the album, with other songs that might survive the apocalypse. In this genre busting mix, Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings performed concerts where folk songs, Bach, Pop and Jazz all rubbed shoulders with Jon’s own songs. This was all augmented by the use on stage of two wax cylinder players, which played specially recorded material.

The band went into hibernation for several years whilst Bellowhead hit top gear, but were reunited and relaunched to record ‘Afterglow’ in 2017, and have since contributed to the album ‘Rose In June’ (2019) and performances of Jon’s final album in the trilogy, ‘Last Mile Home’ (2021).

Jon Boden

Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings features the talents of Bellowhead band-mate Sam Sweeney, Leveret’s Rob Harbron, Ben Nicholls from King of The South Seas, and new members Sally Hawkins and M. G. Boulter.

‘Resurrects the brassy swagger of Bellowhead’ - Financial Times

Date: Friday, 30 May

Venue: Shire Folk, Castle Hall, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth, WV16 4AB

Doors: 7.30pm

Tickets: £29.50

Contact: Shirefolk.co.uk/contactus