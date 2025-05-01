Nexus Fostering hosts drop-in events during Foster Care Fortnight to inspire new carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The agency will be hosting two welcoming drop-in events in the Telford area, giving people the opportunity to ask questions, meet experienced team members, and learn more about fostering in an informal setting.

Event Details:

Press Books & Coffee, Hednesford

Where: 42 Market St, Hednesford, Cannock WS12 1AG, UK

When: Friday, 16 May 11am-3pm

Grab a coffee and have a chat. A relaxed environment where the Nexus team will be available to chat about fostering opportunities.

Nexus Fostering Office Drop-In

Where: Nexus Fostering, Montford House Suite 1 & 2, St Georges Court, Donnington, Telford, TF2 7AS

When: Wednesday, 21 May, 4pm-7pm

Meet the team, hear from local foster carers, and explore how you can start your fostering journey.

With over 80,000 children in care across the UK and a growing need for foster carers in the West Midlands, these events are a chance for members of the community to find out what fostering involves, what support is available, and how they can help vulnerable children thrive.

“You don’t need special qualifications to be a foster carer, just the time, space, and heart to care,” says Megan Nexus Fostering representative. “We’ll be there to answer any questions, debunk myths, and guide anyone interested through what fostering could look like for them.”

Nexus Fostering has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted and has supported hundreds of families across the region with 24/7 guidance, professional training, and a strong community of carers.

Interested in finding out more?

To find out more contact Nexus Fostering today or call 0800 389 0143.