Groundbreaking retinal-based cardiovascular risk assessment now available at Style Optique

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Developed by Dr. Husain Khaki, Dr. Noon CVD is a revolutionary AI-driven technology by Heart Eye that autonomously predicts future cardiovascular risks and offers real-time scores without the need for blood tests or radiation.

Dr. Noon technology works by analysing retinal imagery with deep-learning algorithms to identify micro-vessel changes and see how blood flows through the arteries, how it doesn’t flow in other vessels, and then compares these with other patients in the database. If there is narrowing in the arteries of the eye (atherosclerosis), there is likely to be the same narrowing in almost every other blood vessel in the body—an insight that gives a very accurate overall predictor of Cardiovascular Disease.

Equivalent to heart CT scans, but without the associated drawbacks, such as radiation exposure, claustrophobia, long wait times, and high costs, Dr. Noon CVD offers a fast, affordable, and safe alternative with results available in just three minutes.

Entirely non-invasive, pain-free, and artery-based (as opposed to calcification-based like CT scans), this screening may be repeated regularly to determine natural changes in risk profile. This makes the screening a game-changer for everyone seeking a proactive approach to heart health.

Dr. Khaki emphasised: “Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally, and this AI-powered solution is a significant leap forward. By providing instant, accurate results, we can identify at-risk individuals and take preventative action sooner, helping to prevent strokes, heart attacks, and other serious health issues.”

Eva and Sam Dave of Style Optique are delighted to make this cutting-edge Cardiovascular Risk Screening available to their clients: “We have always believed that the eyes are far more than a window to the world, and we remain committed to offering a service that extends well beyond eye examinations and frame selection—we believe you should see your best, look your best, and feel your best, while caring for your long-term health,” Eva Dave shares.

“Dr. Noon technology enables us to offer additional value to our clients,” Sam Dave adds, “and what better way to do so than with a service that has the power to save lives.”

Style Optique clientele can now benefit from this life-changing technology, either as a standalone screening or as an optional add-on to a Vision Test. To learn more and schedule an appointment, please contact Style Optique at 01630 652 945 or visit its website.

About Style Optique

Style Optique is a family-run Optical Boutique in Market Drayton, specialising in bespoke eye care and eyewear. Known for transforming the way the world feels about wearing glasses, the Optometrist and Eyewear Styling duo, Eva and Sam Dave, take immense pride in delivering a truly personalised experience, by appointment only.

About Heart Eye

Heart Eye is a leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, developing solutions to revolutionise the way cardiovascular health is assessed and treated. Their flagship product, Dr. Noon CVD, is the world’s first AI-powered cardiovascular risk screening tool using retinal imaging, designed to make early diagnosis easier, faster, and more accessible to all.