Gamers launch Kickstarter campaign for innovative new punk rock playing cards

Designed for collectors and fans of punk rock alike, the Mosh Idols deck from Wales-based Solitaire.io contains 52 classic playing cards (plus Jokers).

Backers of a Kickstarter Campaign launching Tuesday (May 6) will receive a Punk Rock themed deck with novel eXtended Reality (XR) features.

When viewed through your phone camera, however, the rockstars on the cards come to life and perform original music tracks using the power of Augmented Reality.

With its limited-edition nature, this deck is not only a must-have for enthusiasts but could become a valuable collectable in the future.

Founded by creative entrepreneur Gaz Thomas, Solitaire.io is a hub for innovative digital card games. With the success of the platform's solitaire games, Solitaire.io is now pushing the boundaries of physical collectables by creating a series of playing card decks that bridge the digital and real-world experiences.

Mosh Idols is the first of these decks featuring punk rock-inspired artwork and enhanced by cutting-edge XR technology, offering players a new and immersive way to interact with their cards.

“We’re excited to offer card collectors a unique experience by combining our passion for gaming with the innovative potential of XR technology,” said Gaz Thomas, Founder of Solitaire.io.

“The Mosh Idols Punk Rock Playing Cards are just the beginning of a new series of collectible decks that bring classic playing cards into the future. Each deck is designed to be a valuable addition to any collection, with original artwork and immersive XR features that allow you to interact with them in new ways.

“Our Kickstarter campaign gives backers the chance to bring these cards to life, and we look forward to seeing how this product is embraced by players and collectors.”

The Mosh Idols deck features artwork by acclaimed designer Chaz Carter, whose punk rock aesthetic perfectly complements the energy of the project.

"Creating the artwork for these cards was a true love letter to the music I grew up on and the culture it kickstarted," said Chaz Carter.

"I wanted to capture the spirit of the music with equal doses of reverence and playful irreverence. The XR technology adds a whole new layer of interactivity, making the characters feel alive beneath the surface; like they're waiting to burst out and shred!"

In addition to Solitaire.io, Gaz Thomas is also the founder of Freegames.org, a popular platform with more than five million page views monthly.

"Our focus with Freegames.org is to offer accessible, free entertainment. Card games have always been a popular staple there and we are having fun jumping deeper in to them with Solitaire.io both in the digital and physical world" Thomas added.

"Solitaire.io Playing Cards represents an interesting new step for us in to the realm of physical games and collectables."

The Kickstarter campaign launching on May 6 will offer several unique rewards for backers including 2 different versions of the deck. Supporters will also have the opportunity to be a part of Solitaire.io's growing community and help shape the future of this exciting product line.