Shropshire landscaping company finalists in prestigious industry awards

These awards are firmly established as the most prestigious in the UK landscaping industry, looking beyond individual projects, uniquely recognising and celebrate the business successes of organisations that are leading the UK’s landscaping industry.

Now in its’ eighth year, award organisers said they “continue to be blown away by the number and quality of the entries received and this has been another record year.”

Sharon and Paul Butler Directors of Butler Landscapes.

The winners were announced on Friday, April 25 at a special awards ceremony in London.

Sharon and Paul Butler Directors of Butler Landscapes are pictured with host of the Pro Landscaper Business Awards Rachel De Thame from Gardener's World.

Butler Landscapes based in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, serves both residential and commercial clients and has won multiple Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medals and are leading specialists in all aspects of garden design, landscape construction and garden maintenance.

Paul Butler, Director at Butler Landscapes, a qualified landscape architect and garden designer, said: “As multiple Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medal winners, Butler Landscapes is a leader in garden design, landscape construction, and maintenance. Renowned for excellence, we deliver exceptional landscaping solutions, earning high client recommendations across the region and exceeding expectations with a strong emphasis on fulfilling the brief.

“At Butler Landscapes, quality and customer satisfaction drive everything we do, ensuring each project, whether a private garden or commercial space, is brought to life with expertise, creativity, and precision.

“The last 12 months has been a year of remarkable growth and achievement, marked by our work on high-profile projects such as Wollerton Hall and the Hospital Garden in Oswestry. As we continue to expand, our focus remains steadfast on maintaining the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and care that define our work in conjunction with other leading landscape professionals in our industry.

“Investing in the future of the landscaping industry is a key priority. Over recent years, we have trained apprentices to nurture emerging talent while implementing a skills-driven system that supports continuous learning and career progression for our team.

“We take pride in fostering a positive, rewarding work environment where hard work and results are recognized while also investing in mental health awareness through charities such as Perennial. Our commitment to staff well-being and professional development is reflected in our outstanding reviews and awards, including recognition from Houzz, as well as our ongoing dedication to Health & Safety through annual CHAS accreditations keeping our employees safe.

As active members of both the Society of Garden Designers (SGD) and the Association of Professional Landscapers (APL), we consistently engage in training and networking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We are also approved installers for leading suppliers such as Addagrip and Millboard, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality materials with longevity in mind.”

Sharon Butler, Director at Butler Landscapes added that beyond the company’s commercial success, it believes in giving back to its community and its maintenance team regularly volunteers its expertise to support local initiatives.

“With an annual turnover of £1.2M, we are set to make 2025 even more successful, not just in profitability, but in our commitment to enriching the communities we serve. At Butler Landscapes, growth and success go hand in hand with our commitment to quality, innovation, and industry support. Throughout 2024, we have embraced ambitious expansion while staying true to our core values—fostering excellence within the landscaping sector and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.

"Our dedication is reflected in initiatives such as our ongoing support for Oswestry Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, where we provide free winter maintenance to ensure the hospital’s outdoor spaces remain safe and well-kept. This not only supports the facility’s daily operations, but also reinforces our belief in using our expertise to benefit the wider community.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on sustainable growth, innovation, and contributing to the broader success of the landscape industry. With a strong foundation and a forward-thinking approach, Butler Landscapes is honoured to be recognised as a leader in our industry. We are all delighted to have been shortlisted in these prestigious awards."