Poppy sewing event in Hadley church

Volunteer sowers will be assisting to sew poppies that have already being made on to a swathe which will be used to help commemorate VE Day on 8th of May, VJ Day in August and Remembrance Day in November.

Volunteers should arrive at the church at 10.30am on Saturday, May 3 and the event is expected to last for two hours.

Incidentally, WW1 veteran Harry Patch, called in later years "the Last Fighting Tommy" was married in Holy Trinity Church Hadley in September 1919. There is a plaque in the church.