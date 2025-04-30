Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hosts First Biker On Scene training

In the last year alone, the charity has carried out 129 missions involving seriously injured bikers, which works out to an average of more than two missions per week.

As part of the first aid training courses Midlands Air Ambulance Charity offers from its Cosford airbase and headquarters, the charity will be holding its informative and popular First Biker On Scene course on Saturday, 3 May. The course is designed for anyone who could be in the position to provide immediate injury support, including in the biker community. The training will equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to assist a casualty prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Stephen Mason, critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our First Biker On Scene training is a vital course that provides practical lifesaving skills. It has been developed and delivered by our own team, who are experts in pre-hospital emergency care and veteran bikers. Sadly, we now attend on average of two biker-related missions a week, which demonstrates just how important it is for potential bystanders to have these essential lifesaving skills, you never know when you might need them.”

The course takes place between 9.30am – 12.30pm on Saturday, 3 May, with additional dates scheduled throughout the year. For more information, visit: midlandsairambulance.com/education/first-aid-courses/first-biker-on-scene/ .