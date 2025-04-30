Lake Vyrnwy’s Farmers' Market is back by popular demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From May, the market will bring together businesses and food producers will be setting up stalls selling everything from fresh produce to arts and crafts and a whole lot more.

The markets will go ahead every first Saturday of the month between May and September, with the first taking place on Saturday, 3 May from 10am and 3pm.

Griff Watkins, Visitor Site Manager at Lake Vyrnwy, said: “We introduced our farmers' market last year and they proved to be a huge hit for our visitors and we had some great feedback about the events, so we are really pleased to be bringing them back again this year.

“It’s the perfect way to showcase what local businesses have to offer, as well as providing something new for our visitors.

“Anyone who would like a stall at one of the events can get in touch and we look forward to welcoming everyone along to our first event in May.”

Entry is free, but car parking charges apply. As well as attending the market, it’s a chance for visitors to explore Lake Vyrnwy and see everything it has to offer.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, which provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys, takes care of the area around Lake Vyrnwy in partnership with the RSPB.

The estate is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and rich history and the centrepiece is Lake Vyrnwy, a reservoir surrounded by picturesque woodlands and hills.

Today, the area is a popular destination for outdoor activities such as hiking, birdwatching, and fishing, as well as a haven for wildlife.

Anyone interested in holding own stall at the farmers' market can email VisitorSites@HDCymru.co.uk for further information.