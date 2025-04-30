Is it on the trolley? Care home residents create their own snacks on wheels service
Staff and residents from Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock have got creative with an old medicine trolley. Following a residents’ meeting where it was agreed it would be good to have a mobile tuck shop at the home, staff decided to customise an old medicine trolley and make it into just that. Now the residents can purchase all kinds of treats anytime, anyplace, anywhere!
The new venture has gone down so well that staff are looking to extend their product range to include newspapers and magazines, colouring and puzzle books – they are also thinking of adding a library element so residents can swap titles and choose a new book to read. The idea has really got wheels!
Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands said: “We have some very creative staff here and when they heard that the residents would like their own tuck shop, it wasn’t long before they came up with the idea of making over one of our old medicine trollies to fit the bill. The result is an absolute triumph! The residents love it and have found it so useful to be able to choose a treat from the comfort of their bedroom or lounge. The trolley even goes out into the garden!”
Wheatlands care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wheatlands care home provides residential, dementia and respite care.