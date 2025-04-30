Is it on the trolley? Care home residents create their own snacks on wheels service

The new venture has gone down so well that staff are looking to extend their product range to include newspapers and magazines, colouring and puzzle books – they are also thinking of adding a library element so residents can swap titles and choose a new book to read. The idea has really got wheels!

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands said: “We have some very creative staff here and when they heard that the residents would like their own tuck shop, it wasn’t long before they came up with the idea of making over one of our old medicine trollies to fit the bill. The result is an absolute triumph! The residents love it and have found it so useful to be able to choose a treat from the comfort of their bedroom or lounge. The trolley even goes out into the garden!”

Something for everyone

Maidan voyage around the home