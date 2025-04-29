West Midlands to host landmark event for women in business – EWIB 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Passion and Pride

The 2025 event is entitled: The Power of Balance: Leading your life and the business you love -

Empower yourself to thrive with passion and pride’ and will include keynote talks, expert panels and fireside chats focused on leadership, personal growth and business strategy.

Delegates at the 2024 EWIB event.

Open to all

Although EWIB is organised by the BFA (British Franchise Association), organisers stress that it is for all women in business, not just for women in franchising, and this year particularly, those close to the West Midlands.

2025 line-up

Renowned as one of the most popular events run by the BFA, due to its inclusive, supportive atmosphere and powerful guest speakers, EWIB 2025 is set to deliver an all-time best event, with a line-up of top-tier guest speakers.

Appearing on stage will be renowned clinical psychologist, broadcaster, Times columnist and ‘How Did We Get Here?’ podcaster, Professor Tanya Byron and former airline Captain and founder of the charity ‘Project Wingman’, Captain Emma Henderson MBE.

Well-being wisdom

From the wider world of business, Nikki Senior a coach from professional well-being company, Mindspan and Rachel Haslam director of leadership and development company Team Academy will be imparting their wisdom and knowledge and CEO Pip Wilkins QFP, will be hosting a ‘fireside chat’ with Carys Jukes from the Mewstone Candle Company.

Testimonials - ‘A Life Changing Event’

Sam Godfrey-Moore from What’s On 4 Kids who attended the 2024 event said: “What a day! I cannot thank the BFA enough for this life-changing event. Yes, I’m going that far with this. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more comfortable or understood at an event of this scale before.The day was packed with highly relevant content to me and my business and connected with me on a very personal level.”

Helen Simmons from Caterpillar Music concurred: “I could have spent 3 days at EWIB 2024. The day flew by so quickly - the talks were amazing, the energy in the room was phenomenal and I have taken away so much again - this is the third time I have been, and it just gets better and better. It really is one of the highlights of the year.”

Networking opportunities

Commenting on the plans for the day, Wilkins said: "I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s EWIB! With an incredible speaker lineup and a powerful agenda, we’re set to deliver one of our best events yet. Every year, this day leaves women feeling inspired, uplifted, and deeply connected. EWIB is like no other event in franchising—a space where women can let their guard down, share openly, and walk away with fresh ideas and renewed energy."

Tickets

EWIB will be held on 18 June 2025 at the West Midland’s Safari Park, Bewdley, Worcestershire, DY12 1LF. Tickets are £145 +VAT and available from thebfa.org/empowering-women-in-business