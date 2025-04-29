Money Matters: How to spot an energy scam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Energy scams are becoming increasingly common, targeting households and businesses with promises of lower bills, fake rebates, or urgent demands for payment.

Spotting these scams early is crucial. Be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails, or even people knocking on your door claiming to represent your energy supplier.

Scammers often create a sense of urgency, warning that your service will be disconnected or threatening other penalties if you don’t act immediately.

Legitimate companies rarely operate this way, they usually provide written notice before taking any serious action.

Another red flag is being asked to provide personal or financial information on the spot. Energy companies typically won’t ask for passwords, PINs, or bank details during unexpected contact.

There are several types of energy scams circulating. Some involve fake switching offers, where fraudsters claim they can get you a better rate but are only after your personal data. Others offer bogus energy efficiency schemes that require an upfront fee.

Scams can come in the form of phishing emails and texts that look like bill notifications, and messages from fake social media accounts, tricking you into clicking malicious links.

Always check the email addresses and links are legitimate, and don’t click anything until you’re sure who you’re dealing with. Check for things like poor formatting, and spelling and grammar mistakes, as these can also indicate you’re not dealing with a legitimate company.

But not all scams are digital – you can also get imposters posing as representatives from your supplier to gain access to your home, or letters through the post.

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, end the conversation immediately and contact your energy provider directly using a verified phone number from their official website or a recent bill. Never use contact information given by the person who approached you.

If you realise you’ve fallen victim to an energy scam, take action quickly. Contact your bank if you've shared financial information, and notify your energy company so they can secure your account and watch for suspicious activity.

It’s also a good idea to change any passwords you may have shared or that are linked to your energy account.

Reporting scams can help prevent others from becoming victims. You can report incidents to Action Fraud, who track scams and can offer guidance on what to do next. Your energy provider may also have a dedicated fraud team you can alert.