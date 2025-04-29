Barton Grange Wedding Open Day and Fair – A new Shropshire venue to discover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Perfect for tipi, marquee, or yurt weddings, Barton Grange is a beautiful blank canvas overlooking a serene lake and the rolling Shropshire Hills. With a charming lakeside gazebo ideal for celebrant-led ceremonies, it’s the perfect spot for couples dreaming of a bespoke outdoor wedding.

Visit on Saturday, 10 May for the Open Day to explore the grounds at your own pace. Then, return on Sunday, 11 May for the Wedding Fair, featuring a fantastic range of wedding suppliers, live entertainment, Jersey ice cream, and a free glass of prosecco for all who pre-register. The first 50 couples to arrive will also receive a free goody bag!

Discover the possibilities at Barton Grange — Shropshire’s newest and most beautiful wedding setting.

Wedding Fair is in association with Tentickle Stretch Tents

Barton Grange, Leebotwood, Shrewsbury, SY6 6LU