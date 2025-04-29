A Night to Remember: Fundraising Concert at St. Nicholas Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The choir was conducted by Musical Director Sarah Astley-Davies and accompanied by John Evans on the piano and choir member Jonathan Pryce on the cello. As well as the choir’s performances, the concert included solos by 10-year-old Millie Reynolds and choir member Morris Jones.

Thanks too to the comperes for the evening, Susan Blower and chorister Jonathan Davies.

At the concert, a cheque was presented for the Renal Unit was presented to Barbara Soden, Vice Chair of the Shropshire Kidney Patient Association. Barbara also gave a very interesting account of the work of the association and the Renal Unit.

Accompanist John Evans

The choir were also very pleased to welcome back Lawton Morris, a patient at the Renal Unit, to sing with them.

Emma Jones, Manager of the Renal Unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, shared her heartfelt gratitude, saying: "I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Chris (Reynolds) and his fellow choir singers in Newtown Male Voice Choir for organising the event held at St Nicholas Church in aid of the Renal Unit, Shrewsbury. The funds raised will be extremely gratefully received and will be handled by the Shropshire Kidney Patient Association, who support our renal patients. This money and all donated funds will help towards making a difference to the lives of our renal patients. Thank you."

After the concert, the fundraising continued at the Dragon Hotel, where choristers entertained the locals with some impromptu singing.

Compere Jonathan Davies

The choir would like to thank all that attended for their support. Thanks also to those that provided cakes for the interval, and contributed to the raffle, that was organised by Choir Secretary Claire Hughes and the choir WAGs.

More information about the choir is available on our website newtownmalevoicechoir.com, or look for our Facebook page @newtownmalevoicechoir

Compere Susan Blower

Lawton Morris from the Choir presenting a cheque to Barbara Soden, Vice Chair of the Shropshire Kidney Patient Association

Soloist Millie Reynolds

Soloist Morris Jones

Musical Director Sarah Astley Davies and Cello Accompanist Jonathan Pryce