Wrexham florist 'over the moon' following win

Laura entered her floral tributes over the year and was chosen three times as a monthly winner, over 5,500 floristry pieces were submitted over the year, and along with nine other florists Laura was crowned the winner with her Dog tribute Bella, made from oasis - moss and pampas grass.

The competition was tight with only a few points between, but Laura is delighted to be able to take her daughter Harriett with her on her prize trip to Holland to meet the VDP team and see how their Infinity system works and collect a trophy.

Laura Evison with Bella

Laura said: "I am over the moon to win against such talent, Bella is so unique as she is just one of a new type of floral tribute that can be bought or hired for funerals to help lower the cost for the families at a difficult time.

"I would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages and kind words and if anyone wanted to meet Bella, she will be at my shop wearing her crown with pride."

Bella