Sun shines on Ludlow's third Super Sunday clean-up

Fortified with a free coffee from Chapter66, and proudly brandishing their free yellow gloves donated by Homecare, the volunteers headed off to clean up the streets, shop-fronts and windows of some of the empty properties, picking up litter, removing weeds sprouting from the pavements and sweeping up dust and rubbish.

The atmosphere, as always, was positive, with the camaraderie from the cleaning teams and so much appreciation from visitors and residents alike.

“These Super Sundays have been a hit from the outset,” said Carmel Wilson, who has led the initiative with Tracey Richardson as part of their roles with the Ludlow Regeneration Focus Group, “but they couldn’t happen without the commitment and enthusiasm we get from the volunteers who turn up on the day. The added bonus is the support we get from the town itself as well as so many visitors who stop to talk to us about what we’re doing. It’s just great!”

Two trays of sandwiches donated by Vaughan’s awaited the cleaning team when they finished at Vine & Juniper, who also donated a free glass of wine as a way of saying thank you.

Part of the Ludlow Residents Group, the Town Regeneration Focus Group organises four Super Sunday clean-up mornings each year ahead of the town’s main festivals, working with the Ludlow Chamber of Commerce. Anyone who wants to get involved can contact Carmel by email ludlowregenerationfocusgroup@gmail.com