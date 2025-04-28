Ludlow Repair Café hold another successful event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The majority of items were electrical including a jet washer, a carpet shampooer, a jet washer, a couple of vacuum cleaners, a couple of lamps, a couple of sewing machines, a printer and two torches! Non electrical items included a wooden drawer, a suitcase, the hose from a vacuum cleaner and an umbrella!

Of those 22 items, half were repaired, three items went home with the repairer to be completed there, and six items were not able to be repaired.

The Ludlow Repair Café has been running since 2017 and since its first event, it has repaired many items which means delaying and/or avoiding adding to landfill or the incinerator. Each repaired item also means, of course, saving owners money and there is that invisible and invaluable feel-good factor too!

“Being involved in a Repair Café is a real plus,” said Di Lyle who set up the Ludlow one and who continues to run it. “The repair team is great, the admin team which backs up the repairers works seamlessly together and the atmosphere at every Café event is buzzing.”

The April event saw a new repairer join the team and also a visit from the coordinators of the Shrewsbury Repair Café to look at how Ludlow runs and to meet the team.

New volunteers are always welcome so please get in touch with Di on 07786 620 624 or via email: ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com